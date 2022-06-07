CTV's Avis Favaro, Tom Walters honoured with RTDNA lifetime achievement awards

CTV's Avis Favaro and Tom Walters

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says

A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.

Eco-conscious homes are 'the future of housing,' experts say

When it comes to Canadian real estate, much of the focus over the last several months has been on attempts to cool red-hot housing markets across the country. But eco-conscious homes are emerging as unique alternatives to most houses currently on the market, experts say.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social