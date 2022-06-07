CTV's Avis Favaro, Tom Walters honoured with RTDNA lifetime achievement awards
CTV National News reporters Avis Favaro and Tom Walters have been honoured with lifetime achievement awards by the Radio-Television Digital News Association of Canada for their impactful journalism spanning decades, during which they’ve won multiple awards.
Favaro, described by RTDNA Canada as the country’s longest-serving television health correspondent, was recruited by CTV News from Global Television in 1992. She has worked at CTV ever since, covering health stories that ranged from new treatments for once untreatable diseases, the COVID-19 pandemic and, most recently, medically-assisted death.
“She has always leaned on the science while being able to make complicated medical issues understandable and relatable to our audiences. I believe her impact has been immeasurable,” said RTDNA Canada President Fiona Conway in a statement.
Favaro has won a Gemini Award and multiple other accolades from the RTDNA, Canadian Medical Association, the Canadian Nurses Association and the Ontario Registered Nurses Association.
Walters has had a richly varied career at CTV, where since the mid-1990s he’s worked in a number of senior positions, both on and off-camera. He spent five years as News Director at CTV Vancouver, which saw a dramatic growth in viewership and won multiple awards under his leadership.
Walters has also reported from the frontlines of some of the world’s worst natural disasters including the California wildfires and more than a dozen hurricanes across North America, Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines and earthquakes in Haiti and Japan. He has also covered four U.S. presidential elections, mass shootings in Las Vegas and New Zealand, and an ISIS attack in Istanbul.
“Tom is every journalist’s ideal, but it is rare to find a Tom Walters…he can tell a story and synthesize emotional and complicated events into memorable pieces for television,” said Conway in a statement. “Next time you hear ‘Tom Walters reports’ pay attention to his craft and beautiful prose.”
Walters won a World Gold Medal at the New York Festivals for his coverage of the 1998 Swissair crash in Nova Scotia. His reporting for CTV News has also been recognized with the Festivals’ World Silver Medal for Best Correspondent, a Canadian Association of Journalists Award for Investigative Reporting, and multiple RTDNA awards.
