CTV News wins 8 national, 6 local RTDNA Canada awards

CTV News won eight national news and six local news awards from RTDNA Canada, the organization announced Saturday at its gala event in Toronto.

Sandie Rinaldo was also recognized for her recent induction into the 2023 Hall of Fame, while the late Allan Myers was recognized with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

“My biggest congratulations to all of our winners and nominees for their commitment to delivering exceptional journalism that Canadians can trust,” said Richard Gray, vice president of news at Bell Media.

“These awards reflect the dedication of the CTV News team to covering the stories that matter most with unfaltering professionalism, skill, and accuracy.

Gray also praised Rinaldo and Myers for their contributions to Canadian journalism.

“Special congratulations goes out to Sandie Rinaldo, the 2023 RTDNA Hall of Fame inductee, who continues to be a trusted voice for viewers across Canada, and also to Allan Myers, recipient of RTDNA Canada’s Lifetime Achievement Award, who was a visionary director for our flagship newscast, and who is deeply missed,” he said.

NATIONAL NEWS AWARDS

CTV News picked up eight national news awards in total.

CTVNews.ca took home a Breaking News award for its coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and a Feature News award for a feature about Canada's laws on stalking crimes under the digital news category.

CTV National News took home the TV Newscast award for its Sept. 28, 2022 newscast under the video category.

CTV News earned an Enterprise Journalism award for a documentary capturing CTV's Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina’s journey to his family’s homeland for the first time in 50 years after his mother and thousands of others were expelled from Uganda under the multiplatform category.

The team also won the Breaking News award for its coverage of Hurricane Fiona, as well as an Excellence in Video award for a special titled “Reporter's Notebook in Afghanistan” — both under the video category.

The CTV News investigative program W5 won awards in Excellence in Sports Reporting for “Broken,” a multi-part series into the toxic culture behind Canadian gymnastics, and in News Information Program for “Death Wish,” a multi-part series into the practice of medical assistance in dying under the video category.

W5 also received an honourable mention for “Cocaine Cargo,” an investigation into a multimillion-dollar cocaine smuggling scheme, under the multiplatform category.

LOCAL NEWS AWARDS

CTV News also earned six local news awards.

CTV News Ottawa won the Breaking News Large Market award for its coverage of the so-called Freedom Convoy protest that took hold of downtown Ottawa for three weeks straight under the digital category, along with the TV Newscast Large Market award for its coverage of the powerful derecho storm that blew across eastern Ontario in 2022 under the video category.

CTV News Atlantic also snagged two awards under the video category — the News - Live Special Events award for its feature on the 30th anniversary of the Westray coal mining disaster in Nova Scotia, as well as the VJ - Video award for its coverage of a woman’s story navigating ALS and how technology has helped to put her experiences into words.

CTV News Vancouver Island earned the Breaking News Small/Medium Market award for its coverage of a deadly shootout at a bank in Saanich, B.C., under the video category.

CTV News Montreal and Concordia University won a joint Enterprise Journalism award for their coverage of the shift to clean energy in the Arctic under the multiplatform category.

In June, RTDNA Canada announced its regional award wins, with 24 wins, and one honourable mention, for CTV News.