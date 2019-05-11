

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme took home best television newscast at the Radio Television Digital News Association awards on Saturday for its coverage of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The award recognizes the top national newscast of 2018 for a major Canadian network. CTV National News won the honour for its coverage on April 9, three days after the tragic crash that killed 16 people aboard the Humboldt Broncos team bus.

CTV Toronto also won best television newscast for a large market. CTV’s Los Angeles Bureau Chief Tom Walters accepted the RTDNA award for Best Commentary for his essay on the Thai cave rescue.

The award ceremony is an annual celebration of the best of Canadian broadcast and digital journalism.