OTTAWA - A new report reveals Canada's spy agency ended its investigation of right-wing extremism 10 months before a gunman killed six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque.

The federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service reopened the probe following the shooting.

In its annual report, the Security Intelligence Review Committee says CSIS characterizes right-wing extremism in Canada as a complex range of groups and individuals -- from white nationalists to anti-gay forces.

An internal CSIS review found the most of these activities amounted to -- or were close to -- lawful protest, advocacy or dissent -- not threats to national security.

The spy service also determined the threat was being appropriately addressed by police and questioned the additional value of its own efforts.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty in March to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in the Quebec mosque shooting.