Crucial last TV debate looms for Ontario party leaders
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 1:26PM EDT
TORONTO -- The third and final televised debate of Ontario's election campaign will be broadcast this evening.
It will offer voters one last chance to size up the three main party leaders side-by-side as they vie to lead the province.
Polls suggest a degree of volatility in the race, meaning a strong debate performance could prove decisive.
Observers suggest NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will be the focus of much attention from both rookie Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal incumbent, Kathleen Wynne.
That's because Horwath's party has been surging in the polls as the June 7 voting day approaches.
Horwath says she's not worried, and she wants to impress on viewers that they have reason for optimism.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police investigating death of 26-year-old man in Brampton, Ont.
- The controversial rise of the eastern Metis: 'Where were these people all this time?'
- No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Educational toy aims to help trans youth with gender identity
- Crucial last TV debate looms for Ontario party leaders