

The Canadian Press





REGINA - The Crown say it won't appeal the not-guilty verdict for a Saskatchewan farmer who was accused of fatally shooting a young Indigenous man in the head.

Last month, a jury acquitted Gerald Stanley of second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie, who was 22 and from the Red Pheasant First Nation near Biggar.

The Crown says a verdict can't be appealed because people don't agree with it or because there may be questions about the investigation.

Saskatchewan's senior Crown prosecutor says there has to be an error in law for an appeal to be filed.

The trial heard that Boushie was one of five young people who were looking for help with a flat tire when they drove into Stanley's farmyard near Biggar in August 2016.

Stanley testified that he fired warning shots to scare them away and the gun accidentally went off again when he reached for the keys in the SUV's ignition.

The case was filled with racial tension from the beginning and the verdict was met with outrage from Boushie's relatives and their supporters.

Family members met with federal ministers along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ask for changes to the justice system and to how juries are selected to better reflect Indigenous people.

Protests were also held around Canada to voice displeasure with the outcome of the case.