

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton man accused of fatally shooting four people in the city last August is one step closer to a possible trial.

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

He was back in provincial court Friday following a psychiatric assessment to determine if he can be found criminally responsible for what happened.

The findings of that assessment have been sealed and the Crown says it will proceed with a direct indictment to send the case to the Court of Queens Bench, which means there will be no preliminary hearing.

The 48-year-old man was previously found fit to stand trial, although details of the arguments seeking the assessments are protected by a publication ban.

Raymond is accused of firing a long gun from his apartment window, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip on Aug. 10. Police allege Raymond shot the two officers as they responded to the scene.

He is expected to appear in Court of Queens Bench sometime before April 8, when proceedings at the provincial court level will be wrapped up.