Crown seeks to revoke bail for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich
Crown counsel is seeking to revoke the prior order that granted bail for Tamara Lich, an organizer of the "Freedom Convoy," and says he will argue for her to be detained.
Crown prosecutor Moiz Karimjee says in an Ottawa court today that Lich breached one of her bail conditions by being seen with fellow organizer Tom Marazzo at a gala where she accepted an award for organizing the convoy
Lich's lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, says he will contest the revocation of Lich's bail and seek her release on conditions.
Lich was released in March with a long list of conditions, including an order not to communicate with key convoy organizers -- including Marazzo -- and a ban from all social media.
She and fellow protest organizer Chris Barber are jointly accused of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.
Barber's lawyer this morning was granted a publication ban on court documents showing Barber's cellphone communications, except for those with Lich.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
