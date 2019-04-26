Crown seeks one-year jail term against editor convicted of promoting hate
James Sears, right, editor in chief of "Your Ward News," and publisher LeRoy St. Germaine, is seen outside Ontario court in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sears is charged with willfully promoting hatred of women and Jews. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 11:02AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Crown is seeking a one-year jail term for a Toronto editor convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews.
A prosecutor is telling Ontario court that James Sears deserves the maximum custodial sentence and three years probation for his role in Your Ward News.
Sears was convicted in January on two counts of wilfully promoting hatred.
Each count carries a maximum sentence of six months, but the Crown says the terms should be served consecutively.
Court also heard several victim and community-impact statements.
Sentencing for the paper's publisher, LeRoy St. Germaine, for the same crimes was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
