Crown seeking life for convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber who cost lawyer her hand
Guido Amsel, 49, is shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Winnipeg Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 12:16PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- The Crown is seeking a life sentence for a Manitoba man convicted of sending bombs to his ex-wife and two lawyers.
Crown attorney Chris Vanderhooft made the request at a sentencing hearing for Guido Amsel, who was convicted on four charges of attempted murder and other offences.
Vanderhooft says Amsel should be given a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 10 years for letter bombs he sent to his former wife and two lawyers who had represented her in 2015.
On top of that, Vanderhooft says Amsel should get a 15-year sentence for a bomb that was left outside his ex-wife's home in 2013.
That explosive went off but did not injure anyone.
Police detonated two of the 2015 bombs safely, but the other one exploded at the law office of Maria Mitousis, resulting in the loss of her right hand and other severe injuries.
Amsel testified during his trial that he was being set up by his ex-wife and others, and that evidence had been planted.
Vanderhooft told the sentencing hearing Wednesday that Amsel has not accepted responsibility for his actions, and recently emailed Manitoba's attorney general, alleging that even the judge hearing the case was out to get him.
"He continues on with these type of conspiracy theories," Vanderhooft told provincial court judge Tracey Lord.
"He blames his lawyers. He blames the Crown. He blames Your Honour."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Young woman's doctor testifies at U.K. sailor's trial in alleged gang rape
- Is teacher training the missing ingredient to math success?
- Crown seeking life for convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber who cost lawyer her hand
- Aung San Suu Kyi no longer an honorary Canadian citizen
- Numbers game: The story behind Ontario's math curriculum