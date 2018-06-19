Crown recommends 150-year prison term for Quebec City mosque shooter
QUEBEC - The Crown is recommending Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette be sentenced to the longest prison term in Canadian history.
Thomas Jacques argued at Bissonnette's sentencing hearing today the shooter's crimes merit a 150-year sentence.
Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder after he walked into a mosque in the provincial capital on Jan. 29, 2017 and opened fire.
A single first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.
The trial judge could multiply Bissonnette's sentence by the number of people he killed and order a prison term of 150 years.
On Monday, Bissonnette's lawyer portrayed his client as an anxious and fragile man and suggested he be eligible for parole after 25 years.
