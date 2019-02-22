Crown expected to wrap evidence portion in Dennis Oland murder trial
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 7:10AM EST
SAINT JOHN, N.B. - A bloodstained jacket, a missing cellphone and a multitude of police errors -- Crown prosecutors are expected to conclude the evidence portion of their case against Dennis Oland at his second degree murder trial in Saint John, N.B., today.
Oland has been charged with the bludgeoning death of his father, multimillionaire businessman Richard Oland, in what the prosecution has described as a fit of rage spurred by Dennis Oland's money problems.
The Crown will wrap up its blood and DNA evidence this morning, replaying testimony from Oland's first trial in 2015.
A jury convicted the 51-year-old investment adviser at that time but the verdict was set aside on appeal and the new trial ordered.
The final prosecution witness, John Ainsworth, will be cross examined by defence this afternoon.
He was in the building where Richard Oland was murdered on July 6, 2011, and likely heard the murder. But he didn't see anything and he can't pinpoint the time.
