MONTREAL -- Crown prosecutors have completed presenting evidence in the trial of Sami Bebawi, a former SNC-Lavalin executive accused of fraud and corruption.

The prosecution's last witness was Alexandre Beaulieu of the RCMP.

He told jurors today he took a statement from one of Bebawi's subordinates that would become central to the case against the accused.

Bebawi, 73, faces eight charges, including fraud, corruption, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of stolen goods and bribery of foreign officials.

Beaulieu testified that the accused's former employee, Riadh Ben Aissa, told him Bebawi had offered him $10 million to corroborate his boss's version of events about their financial dealings.

Ben Aissa signed an agreement to co-operate with the RCMP and was extradited to Canada following his 2012 detention in Switzerland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 29, 2019.