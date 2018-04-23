Crown continues to question Butcher's story at second-degree murder trial
A courtroom sketch depicts Nicholas Butcher on the stand at his second-degree murder trial in the death of Halifax yoga instructor Kristin Johnston. (Vince Walsh)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 23, 2018
Last Updated Monday, April 23, 2018 10:55AM EDT
HALIFAX - A Crown lawyer is continuing to question Nicholas Butcher's account of how he accidentally killed Montreal-born yoga instructor Kristin Johnston.
Butcher told his second-degree murder trial last week that the pair had been sleeping at Johnston's home on March 26, 2016, when he awoke to someone stabbing him in the throat with a knife.
Butcher testified that it was dark and he couldn't see who it was, but managed to grab the knife and fight back -- realizing seconds later he'd killed Johnston.
During her cross-examination today, Crown lawyer Carla Ball noted the wounds on Butcher's neck were located symmetrically on the right and left sides and in the centre, a pattern she suggested would be hard to achieve if someone had attacked him in the dark.
She suggested that Butcher's neck wounds were self-inflicted, but the 36-year-old law school graduate denied that.
Butcher had been in a relationship with the 32-year-old yoga teacher, but friends of Johnston's testified in Nova Scotia Supreme Court she had broken up with him only hours before her death.
