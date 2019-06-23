

The Canadian Press





Toronto's gay village is buzzing this afternoon just ahead of the start of the city's massive Pride parade, with crowds wearing all colours and waving rainbow flags lining the downtown parade route under a clear blue sky.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory are among those expected to attend the annual celebration of all things LGBTQ. Premier Doug Ford has said he won't participate because uniformed police officers have been excluded from the event for a third year in a row.

Uniformed officers were first banned from the parade in 2017 over concerns of racial profiling, and were banned again in 2018 over criticism the force had not taken the disappearances of several men missing from the city's gay village seriously.

Serial killer Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty earlier this year to murdering eight men with ties to the gay village.

The leadership of Pride Toronto had initially invited officers to apply to march in this year's parade, but the membership narrowly voted to bar police once again.

Thirty-six-year-old Ryan Singh says this is his 17th Pride parade, and he believes the celebrations are safer without uniformed cops.

