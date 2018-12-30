

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Vancouver





Viral photos of a mandarin duck spotted at a lake in Vancouver’s suburbs are prompting crowds of people to flock to the site to try to catch a glimpse.

Friends Glen Govier and John Preissl were birdwatching near Burnaby's Deer Lake on Friday when they say they spotted the Mandarin duck and snapped some photos.

"John saw it ... called out what it was. He might have said Peking duck," Govier said.

Preissl says the duck was around for about 45 seconds – plenty to capture it on camera.

The rare water foul are native to East Asia. One has taken up residence in New York's Central Park. Now, it appears that another has chosen to call the Vancouver suburbs home.

Responding to a similar sighting in November, a twitter account for the nearby Burnaby Lake Park Association said that the duck had been around since May.

"Seems like our local celebrity is regularly commuting between the two Burnaby Lakes," the account posted on Saturday.