

CTVNews.ca Staff





York Regional Police are investigating after an off-duty Toronto officer was involved in an altercation with a crossing guard north of Toronto.

Mohamed Hameed, 70, said he was about to lead children across a street near Mount Joy Public School in Markham, Ont., when he says a vehicle slowed down, but didn’t stop.

“He was not stopping so I hit on the back of the car to ask him to stop,” Hameed told CTV Toronto on Wednesday.

After that, Hameed said the driver pulled over and got out of the vehicle.

“[He said] ‘I’m a police officer. You’re a crossing guard. How do you stop me?’” Hameed recalled.

At some point during the exchange, Hameed said the police officer became physical with him.

“He grabbed me and pulled my vest out. Then he dragged me to his car and slammed me into the car and was holding me there,” he said.

Parents pulled out their cell phones and began recording the off-duty officer holding Hameed against his vehicle. The off-duty officer told his son to call police and the York Regional Police arrived on scene.

“The moment the police came he spoke something to the police officers and they handcuffed me,” Hameed said.

Hameed was taken into custody, but he was later released unconditionally. He was not charged in the incident.

Toronto police confirmed the off-duty officer is one of their own.

York Regional Police said they’re still investigating what happened.

Hameed said he received minor bruises on his hands during the altercation, but was looking forward to returning to work.

“My first concern is the children,” he said. “The parents depend a lot on me.”

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Scott Lightfoot