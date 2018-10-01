

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A young Halifax woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by British sailors was quizzed about her relationship with her family doctor during cross-examination today.

The complainant agreed with defence lawyer Ian Hutchison that she considered her family doctor a support person at the time of the alleged incident in the barracks of a Halifax-area military base in April 2015, and that their relationship eventually grew into her being a surrogate mother.

She agreed that she sent the doctor a text message after leaving the barracks in the early hours of April 10, 2015, and the defence suggested that she was in fact more than a support person at that time.

But the complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, disagreed with Hutchison, saying their relationship evolved over the next year.

Hutchison noted that she testified during the preliminary inquiry in this case that she considered her family doctor a surrogate mother, and asked if her testimony has changed because she became aware that the defence would be critical of the "ethical nature" of their relationship.

The complainant says she didn't elaborate on the evolution of their relationship because she wasn't questioned as robustly during the preliminary inquiry.

Her testimony continues in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Darren Smalley, 38, is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people at 12 Wing Shearwater.