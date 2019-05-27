The father of a four-year-old boy, who remains unconscious and in critical condition after being struck by a motorcycle Sunday in Toronto, says he forgives the driver but doesn’t understand how someone could speed away from a badly injured child.

"I can't even imagine how people can just hit a little kid and just run away,” Ruhul Chowdhury told CTV News Toronto from outside the Hospital for Sick Children. “They didn't even turn around to look at my son. He could die on the spot. They didn't even care," said Chowdhury.

Police are searching for a male driver and a female passenger. The driver stopped the bike after the boy was struck at about 1:30 p.m. but then sped off, say witnesses. They also told police the female fled the scene on foot.

Radiul Chowdhury, who darted into traffic while with his mother in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East, sustained serious brain damage, along with a broken shoulder, elbow and legs, according to his father.

“I think right now he needs prayers from everyone. Everybody, just pray for him. That’s all Radi needs right now,” said the emotional father.

Doctors and nurses say there are signs of hope from his son but that nothing will be certain about his condition for about 48 hours. Chowdhury says his son responded with movement when his wife spoke to him.

“Brother, I’m calling you brother, I forgive you,” Chowdhury said, when asked by CP24 what he would say to the motorcycle driver. “Please just hand over yourself to the cops. Please just surrender, that’s all I will say.”

Chowdhury says people make mistakes, both intentionally and unintentionally, and his Muslim faith urges forgiveness and mercy.

“I only want my son back,” he said, fighting tears.

Police had reported Sunday afternoon that the child had been pronounced dead at hospital, but corrected that several hours later without explaining how the mistake happened.

Chowdhury told CTV News Toronto that his wife initially told him their son hadn’t survived but then Radi was revived.

“We ask everyone to pray for him so that he can survive. His parents are in very shattered condition,” said an uncle, Saklain Jaigirdar, outside the hospital on Sunday night.

“The boy unfortunately (ran) onto the roadway and was struck,” said Sgt. Brett Moore of Toronto’s traffic services division.

“The driver didn’t stop.”

The bike is described as an orange or red Road Glide Harley Davidson, a cruiser-type motorcycle. It was travelling northbound on Victoria Park at the time of the incident and continued north afterwards.

It will have noticeable damage to its front right turn signal, say police.

Moore urged the driver of the motorcycle to turn himself in. He also appealed to the public to call police traffic services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) if they have any dashcam video, security camera footage or other information that could assist with the investigation.

Police have modified their description of the driver, whom they initially said was heavy-set and in his 40s or 50s.

They now say the white male is believed to be in his 20s to 40s and may not be heavy-set. A surveillance photo provided by police shows him wearing a black helmet, dark clothing, and red running shoes.

The female passenger is described as a white woman, possibly in her 20s, with long blonde hair, wearing ripped blue jeans, a dark T-shirt and white running shoes. She is shown carrying a helmet in a surveillance photo taken after she got off the bike.

