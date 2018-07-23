

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A highly critical federal audit is fuelling calls for fundamental reforms to Canada's border agency and the way it handles immigration detainees while their cases are being considered.

An audit of the Immigration and Refugee Board looks at hearings and decisions in randomly selected cases where immigration detention exceeded a minimum of 100 days.

The audit uncovered inaccurate statements made by Canada Border Services Agency officers, immigration adjudicators deciding the fate of cases based on false information, and detainees left unrepresented and powerless at hearings.

Josh Paterson, executive director of British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, says the findings "cry out" for fundamental change in the culture and conduct of the border agency.

Lobat Sadrehashemi, president of the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers, says the audit is proof of what advocates have known for years -- that immigration detention in Canada is "cloaked in unfairness" and needs systemic reform.

In 2017, 3,557 individuals were held in immigration detention in Canada, a decrease from 3,870 detainees in 2016.