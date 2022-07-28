'Crisis stage': Food banks in Canada stretched thin amid high inflation, increased demand
Food banks say they are being stretched thin as more Canadians seek out their services amid skyrocketing prices at grocery stores.
In June 2022, the Daily Bread Food Bank reported it saw 171,631 visits. That's nearly triple the number compared to June 2019, which saw approximately 65,000 visits.
"The stories that we're hearing -- the common theme is people's income doesn't match what their expenses are. And so, I'm seeing more and more working families who they have a job, or maybe they're putting together two part-time jobs, and are unable to make ends meet," Daily Bread Food Bank CEO Neil Hetherington told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday.
Hetherington says food banks in Canada are being hit "on two sides." In addition to having to deal with the increasing demand for their services, food banks themselves also have to contend with the increasing cost of food, putting a strain on their operations.
"We are at a crisis stage and as more people come to food banks across the country, it is more expensive for us to be able to feed that need," he said.
A survey from Food Banks Canada released last month found that one in five Canadians reported going hungry at least once between March 2020 and March 2022, while nearly a quarter reported eating less than they should because they didn't have enough money for food.
Last week, Statistics Canada reported that the annual inflation rate for June was 8.1 per cent with food costs being 8.8 per cent more expensive compared to the same time last year.
For those looking to donate, Hetherington says the Daily Bread Food Bank is in need of foods that are high in protein, as well as "things that you would enjoy eating at your dinner table."
"Those are the types of things you can donate at any grocery store or fire hall, but funds allow us to buy more food and fresh food," he said.
Hetherington said he also wants to see lawmakers tackle the structural issues contributing to increasing hunger, including building more affordable housing, strengthening disability income supports and increasing the minimum wage.
"We're really hopeful that people will donate food or funds, but not everybody can do that right now," Hetherington said. "And if that's the case, then we're just hoping you can pick up the phone or send an email to your elected official and say, 'We need help. We need to do something about this.'"
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Attendees arriving at Quebec pilgrimage site where Pope Francis to host mass
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
WATCH LIVE | Attendees arriving at Quebec pilgrimage site where Pope Francis to host mass
Hundreds of people have begun arriving at the shrine of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre, east of Quebec City, to listen to Pope Francis host the second mass of his Canadian tour, which he has called a pilgrimage of penance.
Making the EV transition: How will governments recoup lost gas tax revenue?
As more Canadians make the transition to electric vehicles, what is less certain is how governments will recoup potentially billions in lost gas tax revenue.
Who is Viktor Bout, Russian arms dealer known as the 'Merchant of Death', touted for U.S. prisoner swap?
The future of two American citizens detained in Russia could hinge on the release of a convicted Russian arms dealer, nicknamed the 'Merchant of Death' by his accusers, whose life story inspired a Hollywood film.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Wealthy dentist denies killing wife on African safari trip
A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning.
'Crisis stage': Food banks in Canada stretched thin amid high inflation, increased demand
Food banks say they are being stretched thin as more Canadians seek out their services amid skyrocketing prices at grocery stores.
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over online-streaming bill
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Video shows fireworks being set off inside Scotiabank Arena during Dua Lipa's Toronto concert
Toronto police are investigating after unplanned fireworks were set off inside Scotiabank Arena during a Dua Lipa concert Wednesday night.
-
Ontario man to buy daughter a house after winning $1M in lottery
An Ontario father who recently won the lottery says he wants to use the money to buy his daughter a house so she can “live a happy life.”
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
The Ottawa Fire Service confirms firefighter Jeff Dean was killed in a skydiving incident at the airport in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
Here's how you can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ottawa for children under the age of 5
Children under the age of five can roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa today, as Ontario expands eligibility for the vaccine to the province's youngest.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 metres from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
Barrie
-
-
RCMP charges ex-staffer for Barrie mayor hopeful with mischief
Former MP Alex Nuttall is running for mayor of Barrie as one of his former staffers is accused of hacking into the Erin O'Toole campaign's computer data during the 2020 Conservative Party of Canada Leadership race.
-
Paddles up! Ready, ready… go!
Barrie's 18 annual Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lake Simcoe after a two-year COVID-19-related hiatus
Kitchener
-
Two motorcycle riders injured after collision on major Kitchener road
Waterloo region police are investigating a collision in the area of Trussler Road.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for babies and toddlers open in Ontario
Parents excitedly logged on to Ontario's vaccine booking portal Thursday morning to set up long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their babies and preschoolers.
-
Region of Waterloo hosts town hall ahead of vaccine rollout for youngest population
Parents had plenty of questions for experts at a Region of Waterloo town hall Wednesday night.
London
-
London shooting investigation
London police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Hit and run in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a hit and run collision.
-
OPP to debrief on recent motorcycle deaths
OPP are holding a news conference in London on Thursday to discuss what they call an "alarming trend."
Windsor
-
Windsor unveils new $7.5M greenhouse, geared to save the city money
A new urban greenhouse is now operational on the edge of Jackson Park.
-
Children under five now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s where Windsor-Essex parents can book an appointment
Parents in Windsor-Essex are now able to book paediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their young children.
-
Man allegedly hits police officer with motorcycle helmet during traffic stop
A traffic stop turned violent in Wallaceburg when a motorcyclist was pulled over and allegedly struck a police officer with his helmet.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Attendees arriving at Quebec pilgrimage site where Pope Francis to host mass
Hundreds of people have begun arriving at the shrine of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre, east of Quebec City, to listen to Pope Francis host the second mass of his Canadian tour, which he has called a pilgrimage of penance.
-
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
-
Luc Wiseman pleads guilty to sexual touching of a minor
Producer Luc Wiseman pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of sexual touching of a minor.
Atlantic
-
N.S. opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under 5
Nova Scotians can now book a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five. The province opened vaccine bookings for children between the ages of six months and under five years on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador reports first probable case of monkeypox
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is reporting the province's first probable case of monkeypox. Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour is holding a news conference later this morning on the situation.
-
N.S. man charged after crashing stolen truck into SUV, killing two people: RCMP
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck and crashed into an SUV, killing the two people inside.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE @ 10:30 AM
LIVE @ 10:30 AM | Winnipeg police to speak on spike in 'Grandparent Scams'
The Winnipeg Police Service is reporting a spike in local ‘Grandparent Scams,’ a scheme that targets the elderly under the guise of collecting bail money for grandchildren or other family members.
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
-
Woman dead after being hit by city dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed in northeast Calgary
A woman in her twenties is dead after being hit by a car in northeast Calgary.
-
Fallout from transphobic remarks continues for Valbella Gourmet Foods
The fallout continued for a Canmore food company Wednesday as a number of Bow Valley businesses and institutions announced they would not be doing business with them anymore.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather possible in Calgary this weekend as heat warnings continue
Stormy weather is possible through a heat-warned weekend.
Edmonton
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
-
Blue-green algae advisory issued for Isle Lake
Alberta Health Services has issued another blue-green algae advisory ahead of the long weekend.
Vancouver
-
Decades-old temperature records broken across B.C. amid heat wave
With B.C. still seeing high temperatures across the province amid a heat wave, several more records fell or were tied in the province Wednesday.
-
Crowd shows best behaviour at night 2 of Vancouver's Celebration of Light
It appears fireworks fans were on their best behaviour at day two of Vancouver's Celebration of Light.
-
Indecent acts: Man pleads guilty following police warning to public
A man admitted to indecent acts in public places more than a year after being the subject of a warning from police in New Westminster.
Politics
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over online-streaming bill
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
Health
-
Bacteria that causes rare, serious illness melioidosis is endemic in parts of Mississippi Gulf Coast, CDC says
The bacteria that causes a rare, serious disease called melioidosis has been detected in water and soil samples in Mississippi, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
-
WHO confirms two more Marburg virus cases in Ghana, says official
The World Health Organization has confirmed two more cases of Marburg virus in Ghana, a senior WHO official said on Wednesday, two weeks after the country reported its first outbreak of the highly infectious Ebola-like disease.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador reports first probable case of monkeypox
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is reporting the province's first probable case of monkeypox. Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour is holding a news conference later this morning on the situation.
Sci-Tech
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Virtual cashiers? How a Toronto company is addressing a staffing shortage from a distance
With so many restaurant owners desperate to find workers, could virtual cashiers taking orders via video chat from places like Bolivia or Nicaragua be a solution? Toronto-based startup Percy believes the time for such an idea has come and hopes to rapidly expand into the U.S.
Entertainment
-
Bernard Cribbins, beloved British entertainer, dies at 93
Bernard Cribbins, a beloved British entertainer whose seven-decade career ranged from the bawdy 'Carry On' comedies to children's television and 'Doctor Who,' has died. He was 93.
-
Video shows fireworks being set off inside Scotiabank Arena during Dua Lipa's Toronto concert
Toronto police are investigating after unplanned fireworks were set off inside Scotiabank Arena during a Dua Lipa concert Wednesday night.
-
Australian TV soap 'Neighbours' screens star-studded finale
A crowd of staunch fans braved wet winter weather in downtown Melbourne on Thursday to watch outdoors the star-studded finale of the Australian television soap 'Neighbours,' which ran for 37 years.
Business
-
U.S. economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear
The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.
-
Stocks decline as GDP report raises fears of recession
Stocks are falling early Thursday as investors reacted to news that the U.S. economy shrank for a second consecutive quarter, sharply raising rears that that the U.S. economy is already in or is heading for a recession.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
Lifestyle
-
Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years
A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
-
How to travel with just hand luggage, according to an expert
With lost baggage claims overwhelming Canadian airports, some travellers may be hoping to lighten their loads and abandon checked bags in favour of carry-on luggage. An expert offers some tips for travelling light.
-
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought Mega Millions lottery tickets for all 50,000 of his employees
As the Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated US$810 million, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's spent $100,000 to buy a ticket for each of his 50,000 employees.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
-
'I still think I'm young at heart:' Claude Giroux motivated for upcoming season with Ottawa Senators
Several days a week you can find Claude Giroux pushing his limits in the gym as he prepares for a big season with his new Ottawa Senators team.
-
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of season
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.
Autos
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of season
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.
-
Stellantis earnings rise as electric vehicle sales expand
Automaker Stellantis on Thursday reported higher earnings in the first half of 2022 compared with last year, pointing to a nearly 50 per cent increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles.