Criminal trial of convoy organizers moves from resident to police testimony

OTTAWA -

A police liaison officer who communicated directly with "Freedom Convoy" protesters during the winter 2022 demonstrations is expected to testify today in the criminal trial of two of its organizers.

Const. Isabelle Cyr had been expected to address the court on Tuesday, but defence lawyers said they needed time to review notes and emails between Cyr and her colleagues during the protests.

The court wrapped up the testimony of five Ottawa residents on Tuesday.

Civilian witnesses in the trial have described a scene of overwhelming noise from truck horns and engines, and the persistent smell of diesel fumes during the protest in their testimony.

The two defendants, Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, are facing charges that include mischief and counselling others to commit mischief.

Crown prosecutors are trying to prove that Lich and Barber influenced and encouraged protesters while fundraising for the demonstrations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.