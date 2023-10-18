Canada

    • Criminal trial of convoy organizers moves from resident to police testimony

    Police move in to clear downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill of protesters after weeks of demonstrations on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston) Police move in to clear downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill of protesters after weeks of demonstrations on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
    OTTAWA -

    A police liaison officer who communicated directly with "Freedom Convoy" protesters during the winter 2022 demonstrations is expected to testify today in the criminal trial of two of its organizers.

    Const. Isabelle Cyr had been expected to address the court on Tuesday, but defence lawyers said they needed time to review notes and emails between Cyr and her colleagues during the protests.

    The court wrapped up the testimony of five Ottawa residents on Tuesday.

    Civilian witnesses in the trial have described a scene of overwhelming noise from truck horns and engines, and the persistent smell of diesel fumes during the protest in their testimony.

    The two defendants, Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, are facing charges that include mischief and counselling others to commit mischief.

    Crown prosecutors are trying to prove that Lich and Barber influenced and encouraged protesters while fundraising for the demonstrations.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

    MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Scotiabank cutting 3% of global workforce

    Scotiabank is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers' day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations, the bank announced Wednesday.

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News