Crime stinks: Winnipeg cheese shop owner offers free fromage to catch intruder
Surveillance footage released by Fromagerie Bothwell show an intruder breaking into the store. Source: Fromagerie Bothwell / Facebook
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 5:18PM EDT
WINNIPEG - The culprit wasn't a cheese lover, but a reward for his capture may go to someone who is.
A cheese store in Winnipeg is offering free fromage for a year to the person who can identify a man who busted through the back door of the business early Tuesday.
Jean-Marc Champagne, co-owner of Fromagerie Bothwell, announced the tasty bounty on social media.
He says the shop has only been open for three months and, without much cash to offer as a reward, thought cheese might be a good motivator.
He also posted surveillance footage of the intruder, dressed in white and wearing glasses, as he scurried around the store just after midnight.
Champagne says the man checked out an empty cash register and coolers filled with dairy products, then left without taking a thing.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario philanthropic couple, daughter confirmed as victims in Maine plane crash
- Manitoba RCMP cite 'hateful and threatening' language against Indigenous people
- Ontario Tories announce changes to welfare programs, plan to scrap basic income pilot
- Crime stinks: Winnipeg cheese shop owner offers free fromage to catch intruder
- Political fantasy: Quebec erotic boutique reserves name on election website