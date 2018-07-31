

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The culprit wasn't a cheese lover, but a reward for his capture may go to someone who is.

A cheese store in Winnipeg is offering free fromage for a year to the person who can identify a man who busted through the back door of the business early Tuesday.

Jean-Marc Champagne, co-owner of Fromagerie Bothwell, announced the tasty bounty on social media.

He says the shop has only been open for three months and, without much cash to offer as a reward, thought cheese might be a good motivator.

He also posted surveillance footage of the intruder, dressed in white and wearing glasses, as he scurried around the store just after midnight.

Champagne says the man checked out an empty cash register and coolers filled with dairy products, then left without taking a thing.