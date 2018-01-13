Crews responding to broken N.B. ferry cable; 15 vehicles stranded
FILE - A ferry on the Saint John River in New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 9:31PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 13, 2018 9:34PM EST
GRAND BAY-WESTFIELD, N.B. -- A cable has snapped on a ferry in New Brunswick, leaving about 15 vehicles stranded on board in the Saint John River.
The province's Emergency Measures Organization says it happened Saturday evening on the ferry between Grand Bay-Westfield and Hardings Point, N.B.
EMO crews were responding to the scene, and officials expected the problem to be resolved within a few hours.
It's not clear what caused the cable to break.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Crews responding to broken N.B. ferry cable; 15 vehicles stranded
- Woman and partner found guilty of first-degree murder in death of ex-husband in Ontario
- 'I was shaking': Canadians describe Hawaii missile scare
- Swastikas drawn on snowy cars in Toronto; police investigating
- Government launches operation to move endangered caribou herd off wolf-laden island