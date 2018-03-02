Crews battling massive fire at construction site in Mississauga, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 9:20PM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say crews are evacuating buildings and residences in an area west of Toronto after a massive fire broke out at a construction site.
A spokeswoman with Peel Regional Police says the fire started around 7 p.m. today in the Streetsville area of Mississauga, Ont.
Const. Iryna Yashnyk says transit buses are at the scene to bring affected residents to a nearby plaza.
She says there have been no reports of injuries so far, but adds that crews are focusing on controlling the fire.
Videos on social media from the scene show a building engulfed in flames with smoke rising above.
Jennifer Lavergne says she was having dinner about a block away when she heard the sound of explosions.
Lavergne says as she walked closer to the scene, she heard more blasts, counting a total of 11 over 20 minutes.
She adds that the building engulfed in flames is in front of a retirement home.
Nothing like a giant fire in #Streetsville as your view from dinner. This is crazy. #Mississauga pic.twitter.com/yCKYzthrnl— Jennifer Lavergne (@lifeasjennnn) March 3, 2018
