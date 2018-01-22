Crews battle massive fire at rail yard in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 11:06PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 1:32AM EST
Fire crews in the Metro Vancouver city of Port Coquitlam say they have a massive fire started by a fuel truck colliding with a train at a Canadian Pacific Railyard under control.
According to a statement released by the City of Port Coquitlam, a tanker truck carrying ethanol gas hit a CP Rail car.
Fire Chief Nick Delmonico said a fully-loaded tanker truck carrying ethanol gas hit a rail car.
"It abruptly exploded…The rail car and the train and the semi are all on fire," Delmonico told CTV News Monday night.
The blaze started Monday evening on the Oxford Connector in the area of Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy Street.
Roughly four hours after the blaze broke out, RCMP started allowing people to return home but cautioned residents to stay inside and avoid the area if possible.
No injuries have been reported and the city said the train that caught fire was not carrying any toxic materials.
