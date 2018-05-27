Crew of 27 Nova Scotians dispatched to help fight Alberta forest fires
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 6:57PM EDT
HALIFAX -- A crew of 27 people from Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources was in Alberta Sunday to help control wildfires sweeping across parts of the province.
A spokesman with the department said the crew arrived in Edmonton Saturday evening and will remain in Alberta for two weeks.
He says the crew of wildfire fighters will be assigned to a line of fire by Alberta officials and will work to keep that line from spreading.
The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre requested Nova Scotia's assistance to help control and extinguish the fires.
Nova Scotia is a member of the Canadian Mutual Aid Resource Sharing agreement, which ensures all provinces and territories will recieve help if forest fires get too big to handle.
The Department of Natural Resources says it will ensure proper firefighting resources stay in Nova Scotia.
