

CTVNews.ca Staff





Metro Vancouver Transit Police are warning customers who recently used credit and debit cards at reloadable fare terminals to check their banking records after “skimming” devices were found at two stations on the city’s Canada Line.

Skimmers are used to steal financial information contained on the card once it is inserted. Police said they found three such devices on July 8 in Compass Card vending machines. Two at Vancouver International Airport Station, and one at Vancouver City Centre.

“The skimmers are undergoing forensic analysis and, at this time, it is unclear whether or not any card data was obtained,” Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone who used debit or credit cards in machines at those stations on July 8, from the start of service to 8 p.m., to check their bank records for potential compromises.

The investigation is ongoing.