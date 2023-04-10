'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway

Drivers on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway in Hamilton, Ont., got an unusual sight Sunday morning: a person rollerblading in the car lanes.

At around 10 a.m., a person on rollerblades joined the traffic on the 90-kilometre-per-hour roadway, followed by two police cruisers.

Tiffanie Davies and her partner were travelling westbound towards Ancaster, Ont., away from the city centre, when they caught the situation on video.

The video, which Davies uploaded to Facebook, shows a person skating in the left lane, with one police cruiser directly behind and the other one following in the right lane.

"The two police officers came onto the highway and then traffic came to a halt," Davies said in a message to CTVNews.ca. "I see an arm waving and then see the man rollerbladed out into the highway and the cruisers almost crashed into each other while trying to get him."

"Craziest thing I’ve ever seen," she wrote.

Davies said the person was "flipping off" the officers as they approached the Upper Wellington Street overpass on the expressway.

The video then shows the person dash across the median and rollerblade in the opposite direction.

"Police responded and were able to get the individual safely off the road. No charges were laid," a spokesperson with Hamilton police told CTVNews.ca in an email Monday.

Click the video at the top of this article to see what happened.