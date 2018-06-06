Crash south of Edmonton leaves 5 dead
Five people were killed in this crash on Hwy 2A & Township Rd 472, about 5 km south of Millet.
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 7:26AM EDT
Five people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near a small town south of Edmonton.
Wetaskiwin RCMP said the collision happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a two-lane road outside Millet, Alta., about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.
Four people from one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person from the same vehicle was declared dead after being transported to hospital.
The occupant of the second vehicle suffered only minor injuries and was recovering in hospital.
Photos taken at the scene show an SUV with some damage to its front end and a second vehicle with extensive damage to its back half.
RCMP would not reveal the genders or ages of the victims. They said they are still early in their investigation and had no further details.
Crash reconstruction crews were at the scene for several hours before reopening the road Tuesday night.
