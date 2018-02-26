

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dozens of people have been injured, some of them critically, in a major pileup on B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway.

Two coach buses, two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles were involved in a collision north of Hope, B.C., at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, officials say. Ground and air ambulances transported 29 people to hospital, while another 136 were taken to warming centres in the area. The conditions of those taken to hospital range from stable to critical, The Provincial Health Services Authority said.

Officials shut down the affected stretch of highway overnight.

Paramedics say one person had been trapped in a vehicle after the crash, and they were taken to hospital in serious condition.

One bus passenger said the crash seemed surreal.

"There was lots of emotion, lots of panic," said Lacey Shepherd, who was trapped aboard a bus for two-and-a-half hours. "It felt like I was just watching a movie I was in."

Photos from the scene show a bus on its side in the ditch, and two semi-trucks hanging partially off the road.

Here’s what the scene on #Hwy5 looks like. 7 people are in hospital with serious injuries, 70 people taken from the scene. At last update, one person was trapped. Two buses, two semis and two vehicles involved @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/VO35BBsNtD — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) February 26, 2018

Some northbound lanes were reopened in the morning, but no estimate has been provided as to when southbound traffic will be allowed through. Officials are expected to provide an update on its full re-opening around 7 a.m. Pacific Time.