Crash on Alberta highway claims two lives
(File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 8:56AM EST
DEVON, Alta. - A head-on collision just south of Edmonton has left two Alberta men dead.
The crash involving two cars happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 19, not far from the community of Devon.
RCMP say the victims -- a 56-year-old resident of New Sarepta and a 45-year-old man from Thorsby -- died at the scene.
They were the only occupants of the vehicles.
Traffic was disrupted for several hours while police investigated.
Mounties say the cause of the crash is not yet known.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Appeal hearing for Winnipeg woman convicted of hiding infant remains
- Interim OPP boss wants probe into hiring of Ford family friend as new commissioner
- Better signage, tree removal recommended for Humboldt bus crash intersection
- LIVE UPDATES: Accused in murders of Calgary woman and her daughter testifies in own defence
- Ontario government stands by appointment of new police commissioner