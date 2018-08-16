

CTVNews.ca Staff





Emergency crews worked Thursday morning to rescue a woman from a construction crane in downtown Toronto.

Toronto Fire said firefighters had been called to a construction site near Lakeshore Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way around 6:30 a.m. because a woman was in the operator’s cab of the crane.

The cab is about four storeys above the five-storey building it is being used to help construct.

Police said they had been told that the woman had climbed up the crane to the cab, although it was not immediately clear when or why.

Initially shirtless, the woman was seen putting on a shirt and a safety harness around 8 a.m. as police negotiators spoke with her.

A few minutes later, the woman left the cab as police officers joined her on the platform.

