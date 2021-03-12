OTTAWA -- The Canada Revenue Agency will be locking out 800,000 users from their online accounts on Saturday.

Citing cybersecurity risks, the CRA says the move is precautionary and for similar reasons as the lockouts experienced by some users last month.

“Like the accounts that were locked in February, these user IDs and passwords were not compromised as a result of a breach of CRA’s online systems, rather they may have been obtained by unauthorized third parties and through a variety of means by sources external to the CRA. The total number of accounts impacted is roughly 800 thousand,” said the CRA in a statement.

Instructions will be made available to impacted Canadians about how to re-gain access to their CRA accounts.

