CP Rail confirms 3 crew members die in B.C. grain car derailment
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 12:02PM EST
FIELD, B.C. - Three crew members of a Canadian Pacific freight train have died in a derailment near the Alberta-British Columbia boundary.
A spokesman with the railway confirms the crew members died when the westbound freight jumped the tracks at about 1 a.m. MT near Field, B.C.
Salem Woodrow says there will be a full investigation to determine what caused the derailment.
British Columbia's Environment Ministry confirms between 30 and
40 grain cars are off the tracks
David Karn also says the ministry has been told the locomotive is in the Kicking Horse River.
He says the situation is being monitored and there is no immediate word of fuel or other contaminants entering the water.
