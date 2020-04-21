OTTAWA -- With the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada still growing—though at slower rates than forecasted in some regions—and provincial emergency orders getting extended, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will provide an update on further help the federal government has planned.

Trudeau is expected to speak to additional measures for marginalized and more severely impacted communities such as seniors, homeless, impoverished and disabled Canadians.

The federal government has already put in place some aid measures, such as increasing funding to food banks and homeless shelters, as well as other community outreach programs, but advocacy groups continue to say more is needed.

The prime minister indicated on Sunday that his government is aware of outstanding gaps in the support plans.

“Although this pandemic has affected everyone, some people have been hit especially hard. Right now, too many Canadians are facing some really difficult situations,” he said.

During Monday’s meeting of MPs on Parliament Hill—where a plan for how the House of Commons will gather weekly and allow for regular opposition questioning was ironed out—various ministers continued to indicate that more help is coming, with some economic programs like the 75 per cent wage subsidy still being finalized and expected to be ready to accept applicants in the coming days.

Over the last month, Trudeau has rolled out billions in direct financial aid for families, workers, and businesses, though yesterday’s address from Rideau Cottage included no new announcements as the prime minister focused solely on the violent and deadly crime spree that unfolded over the weekend in Nova Scotia.