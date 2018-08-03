

Raven Gordon and Marlene Leung, CTVNews.ca





For many, the August long weekend is another opportunity to spend some time in cottage country -- but not for the millions who descended upon Toronto’s Lakeshore Boulevard for the 51st Caribbean carnival parade.

Want to know more about the significance of Toronto Carnival? Watch our video.