Court upholds Ontario government's decision to cancel basic income study
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto on Monday, January 21, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 8:19PM EST
TORONTO -- An Ontario court has denied a request that it quash the provincial government's decision to cancel a basic income pilot project.
In a decision released Thursday, a panel of three Superior Court judges ruled the court has "no power" to reverse the move made by the Progressive Conservative government last summer.
The Tories announced in July they were cancelling the project, which provided a guaranteed annual income to participants in three Ontario cities: Hamilton, Thunder Bay and Lindsay.
The previous Liberal government had announced the project in April 2017, with the intent of making it a three-year study.
After it was cancelled, a group of four basic income recipients sought a judicial review to quash the government's decision, saying it adversely affected their well-being.
But in their written decision, the judges say they have "no power to review the considerations which motivate a cabinet policy decision."
