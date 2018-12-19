

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's Appeal Court has upheld a decision that found a couple accused of plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was entrapped by the RCMP.

In a ruling released today, Justice Elizabeth Bennett writes that while the trial judge made some errors, she did not err in finding that John Nuttall and Amanda Korody were manipulated by RCMP.

Bennett ordered a stay of proceedings.

The Crown argued at an appeal hearing in January that B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Bruce had no basis to conclude the RCMP manipulated Nuttall and Korody into planting explosive devices around the legislature.

In June 2015, a jury found Nuttall and Korody guilty of conspiring to commit murder, possessing an explosive substance and placing an explosive in a public place on behalf of a terrorist group.

The convictions were put on hold until 2016 when Bruce ruled they had been entrapped by police, who she said used trickery, deceit and veiled threats to engineer the bomb plot.