Court rejects former child refugee's request to pause deportation proceedings
Benjamin Perryman, Abdoul Abdi's lawyer, heads from Federal Court after a hearing to determine whether deportation proceedings should be halted for the former child refugee, in Halifax on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 1:31PM EST
HALIFAX -- A former Somali child refugee's request to temporarily halt his deportation proceedings has been rejected by the Federal Court.
Abdoul Abdi, who never got Canadian citizenship while growing up in foster care in Nova Scotia, was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency after serving five years in prison for multiple offences, including aggravated assault.
Abdi's lawyer, Benjamin Perryman, says federal officials turned down the 24-year-old's request to press pause on deportation proceedings while he pursues a constitutional challenge.
Abdi then asked the Federal Court to temporarily suspend the hearing, scheduled for March 7.
In a decision released today, Justice Keith Boswell rejected his request, saying there were no exceptional circumstances warranting inference by the Federal Court.
