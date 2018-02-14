

WINNIPEG -- The man accused of killing an Indigenous teenager in Winnipeg was recorded by police saying he'd bet the girl was killed because he found out she was only 15 years old.

Raymond Cormier, who is 55, is on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine, whose body was found wrapped in a duvet filled with rocks in the Red River in August 2014.

Court has heard how police bugged Cormier's apartment from June to December 2015, after he had been arrested and then released in relation to Tina's death.

The tapes caught Cormier telling numerous people that he'd had sex with Tina.

He is heard telling a woman that there is a little girl in a grave screaming for him to finish the job and so he did.

In another recording, he asks a woman if she's ever been haunted by something before talking about Tina and then boasting that he beat two murders.

The tapes were made as part of a six-month undercover operation police launched in their investigation into Tina's death.

Court heard that Cormier was given a free apartment in Winnipeg and that an undercover officer moved into a suite on the same floor and became friends with him.