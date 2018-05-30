Court hearing for man charged with drunk driving in death of bottle collector
Wray Hart was killed when he was struck and became pinned by a car.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 6:38AM EDT
HALIFAX - The case of a man charged with drunk driving causing the death of a well-known Halifax bottle collector is due in court today.
MBA student Dennis Patterson was charged after 62-year-old Wray Hart was killed in January when he was struck and became pinned by a car.
Hart was a fixture in downtown Halifax, where he could often be seen sitting outside the old library on Spring Garden Road or pushing a shopping cart piled high with recyclables.
There was an outpouring of support for Hart after his death, with almost $9,000 raised through a GoFundMe campaign for his funeral arrangements.
More than 100 people gathered to remember Hart at a funeral service in Halifax in February.
The GoFundMe page says Hart had been homeless for many years and often slept on a bench on Queen Street, but was not homeless at the time of his death.
