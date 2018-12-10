Court allows Alberta's UCP, all other applicants to intervene in carbon tax case
Jason Kenney speaks to the media at his first convention as leader of the United Conservative Party in Red Deer, Alta., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal has allowed all applicants to intervene in an upcoming court case involving the province and Ottawa over the national carbon tax. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 1:58PM EST
REGINA -- Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal is allowing all applicants to intervene in an upcoming court case involving the province and Ottawa over the national carbon tax.
A written judgment says all submissions from interveners must be limited to legal issues surrounding the tax.
The federal government had opposed a request by Alberta's United Conservative Party to be an intervener on the side of Saskatchewan.
Jason Kenney, the party's leader and a former federal cabinet minister, has tweeted he is pleased with the ruling and would be stepping up to fight for Albertans.
Saskatchewan has asked the court to rule on whether the federal government's plan to implement a carbon tax on the province is constitutional.
The case is to be heard in court in mid-February.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 18-year-old charged with manslaughter in stabbing death of Hamilton, Ont. teen
- Laval police searching for woman, 22, who disappeared after 911 call
- Pilot who targeted main Hydro-Quebec transmission lines gets 7-year sentence
- Legal showdown coming over Edmonton's supervised injection sites
- Court allows Alberta's UCP, all other applicants to intervene in carbon tax case