

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





An Ontario couple is seeking compensation from an airline after they missed three days of a cruise vacation because their flight was delayed twice.

Stephen and Karen Tepperman arrived early at Toronto Pearson International Airport for what was supposed to be a dream holiday to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. They said they made it to the airport at 4 a.m., a full two hours before their 6 a.m. flight to Miami, where they were supposed to board the cruise ship.

Their American Airlines flight was first delayed until 10 a.m. before it was delayed a second time.

“At quarter to 10, they say the flight was delayed until noon,” Stephen Tepperman told CTV Toronto. “That totally blows us out of the water. We’ll never make the boat. Period.”

The Markham, Ont. couple said the next three days were filled with stress and frustration as they tried to arrange to meet their cruise ship at another port.

The Teppermans ended up having to fly to Atlanta and then to Cancun, Mexico before they took a four-hour bus ride to Costa Maya, where they were able to board the ship. Because of the flight delays, the couple missed the first three days of the cruise, including their dinner and excursion reservations.

Stephen Tepperman said they contacted American Airlines to ask for compensation.

“The first call to American Airlines was basically: ‘We don’t cover cruises and for your trouble we’ll give you a $100 each’,” Stephen Tepperman said.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said in a statement that the Teppermans’ flight to Miami was delayed because of a previous flight delay.

“We are sorry for the trouble this caused. As a gesture of goodwill, we provided them a travel voucher for future use on American Airlines,” the statement read.

The Teppermans said the vouchers will hardly make up for the time they lost on their $5,000 trip and they think airlines should be held accountable for flight delays.

Travellers concerned about catching their cruise ships on time are advised to fly to the port a day early, or book their flight directly with the cruise line. Some cruise line companies also offer insurance to refund missed days on the ship.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Consumer Reporter Pat Foran