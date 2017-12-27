

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ottawa couple is hoping someone out there will do the right thing and return the $1,100 they lost while shopping for a ring on Boxing Day.

Aaron Parker and Ray Mac Cormack say they went to Bayshore Shopping Centre on Tuesday looking for a good deal on a ring for Ray.

Parker says the crowds left them feeling “a bit anxious,” so he sat down on a bench outside the Mappins Jewellers store while Ray went outside to get some air.

After that, they realized their vinyl chequebook holder was gone. It contained $1,100 cash that they had saved up from more than a year, by putting away gifts and chunks of their disability benefits.

"It would mean a lot to get that back," said Parker, who added that the cash also allowed them to feel secure knowing that they had funds to deal with an emergency should one arise.

"It would just be amazing to see people being human," Mac Cormack said.

The couple has appealed to the public with a post on the website Kijji.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the shopping centre.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Annie Bergeron-Oliver