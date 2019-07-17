

The Canadian Press





PICTOU, N.S. - A Nova Scotia couple has been sentenced to three years' probation, including six months of house arrest, for defrauding the wife's sick and elderly mother of more than $51,000.

Judge Del Atwood said the mother is 83, has dementia and dysphasia, and needs round-the-clock care.

The couple -- Beverly Ann Barker, 58, and David Anthony Barker, 80 -- got her mother to sign financial documents that saw David Barker secure $36,000 and his wife $15,519.

In a decision released Wednesday, Atwood said the victim -- whom he did not name -- did not get one cent of benefit from the deals she was "coaxed and cajoled into signing."

The Barkers have been ordered to pay back the money and not contact the victim without prior approval from her and her attorney, representative, guardian or trustee.

They also must work to have the victim's liabilities arising from their crimes set aside.