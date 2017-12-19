

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





While most couples share a home and a bed, Nova Scotia’s Chris and Victoria Devita also share a warship.

The lieutenant-commanders made Canadian Naval history this year as the first couple to have commanded the same vessel, HMCS Glace Bay.

"It wasn't planned but it's a happy coincidence," Victoria told CTV Atlantic during a tour of the ship, which specializes in counter narcotics, mine clearance efforts and arctic patrols. "I was actually very proud of (Chris). He's been looking forward to his own command for quite a while."

Victoria commanded the HMCS Glace Bay from 2013 to 2015, and Chris took over this August. Though Victoria was proud to have her husband as a successor, she also felt a little protective of the ship.

"The first thing I say is 'Congratulations -- don't scratch my paint,'" she said, playfully pointing out a fabric tear on a chair onboard. Chris shrugged it off. "Yeah, what are you gonna do?" he laughed.

While they have made Canadian Naval history, some believe it may also be a global first. Chris has inquired with historian friends who are not aware of any other couple that has helmed the same warship in other countries.

Chris said he and Victoria met in 1995 in Chilliwack, B.C., the weekend after a Navy graduation parade. But Victoria doesn’t recall that particular encounter. "I don't remember meeting him," she laughed.

The couple does agree they’ve been married for 20 years and have two "resilient" children, Kassandra and Alexander. With two parents in the Navy, they're sometimes apart from mom and dad for long stretches, sometimes both at once. That's when their support networks step in. "We've relied on family, a couple of calls to grandma and grandpa to come in and help out," Chris said.

As for their roles at home, Chris jokes that it’s just a "theory" they share the same rank in the household.

“I still think she's the boss.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic's Jayson Baxter