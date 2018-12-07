Couple charged in son's meningitis death seek millions from Alberta to cover court costs
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 6:30AM EST
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. - A couple facing a second trial in the meningitis death of their son are calling for charges against them to be dropped and an estimated $4 million from Alberta Justice.
David Stephan and his wife, Collet, were found guilty in 2016 of failing to provide the necessaries of life to 19-month-old Ezekiel.
Their trial in Lethbridge, Alta., heard evidence that they treated the boy with garlic, onion and horseradish rather than take him to a doctor.
The Stephans eventually called 911 but the toddler died in hospital in 2012.
Last May, the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial in a ruling that said the original trial judge did not properly instruct jurors.
During a Thursday court appearance, the couple filed applications for a stay of the proceedings as well as an order asking Alberta Justice for up to $4 million to cover their court costs.
