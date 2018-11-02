

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two childhood sweethearts waited more than 37 years to be reunited -- around the same time the car they drove as teenagers found its way back to them.

Terry and Ruth Oblinski, who live near Perth, Ont., first started dating as teenagers in the 1960s. When Terry was 17, he found his first car, a Plymouth Streetrod, behind a barn at a wrecking yard, with a missing tire, carburetor and battery.

He got it running again and rolled into the driveway of his sweetheart in style.

But by the end of high school, Terry said goodbye to the coupe, which he had sold to buy books for university. The couple went their separate ways, later marrying different people.

“I knew it shouldn’t have happened,” Ruth said. “I knew that’s where we were supposed to be.”

Ruth regretted the split, but when their marriages ended, they found their way back to each other and picked up where they left off all those years ago.

Life restarted in peace and harmony and then Terry’s brother called to tell him his old car from school was for sale.

Terry restores classic cars and has given seven vintage vehicles a new lease of life. When he found out about his old car, Ruth said, “Get your chequebook”.

“You can’t beat those ‘50s and ‘60s early models, particularly if you’re interested in high performance,” Terry told CTV Ottawa.

The old coupe showed signs of time and neglect, but Terry breathed new life into it.

And after spending around 3,000 hours restoring the vintage auto, it now wins show prizes and turns heads at cruise nights -- as well as bringing back fond memories for the pair.

“It was just amazing and everybody else loved it too,” Ruth said.

“Everybody loves their high school memories,” Terry added.

--- With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Joel Haslam