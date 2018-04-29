

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





Thousands of mourners are expected to attend tonight’s ‘Toronto Strong’ vigil for the victims of Monday’s deadly van attack.

The interfaith vigil will be held to remember the ten people killed and 16 injured in the attack at Mel Lastman square, near the scene of the tragedy.

“It’ll be a real opportunity for the community and the city to come together to express their collective grief, but also their collective hope and resilience.” John Filion, Toronto city councillor for the Willowdale area where the attack took place, told CTV News Channel.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Kathleen Wynne will be in attendance, though neither is expected to make remarks during the vigil, which will include words from rabbis, an imam and a Buddhist monk.

Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted on Saturday that the event would be a chance for Toronto to “show the world how Toronto responds to tragedy”

Parts of Yonge Street will be shut down before the vigil, as attendees take part in a “walk of healing and solidarity,” to reclaim the street, converging on Mel Lastman square.

“I think what people will take away from it what an amazing city we have,” Filion said “and how fundamentally good and kind people are."